In the Sumy region, a Ukrainian driver attacked a military commissar who handed him a summons

At a checkpoint in the Sumy region in Ukraine, a car driver attacked a military registration and enlistment office employee who was about to hand him a summons. The regional national police reported this in their Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the military stopped a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man to check documents. During the conversation with the driver, the military commissar attempted to serve the Ukrainian with a summons. The indignant man hit the military man in the face with his head and then fled the scene.

The suspect was later found in Kyiv. A criminal case was opened against him under the article “threat or violence against an official or citizen performing a public duty.”

Earlier in Kyiv, a drunk man in camouflage attacked a policeman. While on patrol, the police encountered a man who was on the street during curfew; the patrol officers asked him to present documents for verification. He began to behave aggressively and pushed the policeman several times.