The situation with mine waters in Donbass can lead to an even greater environmental disaster than the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Vitold Fokin, the first prime minister of independent Ukraine, deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for Donbass, stated this in an interview with Strana.ua.

“Now that Donbass has essentially been destroyed, all of its facilities and infrastructure have been destroyed,” an environmental catastrophe is brewing. There is no time for reflection. Many mines are flooded and abandoned to their fate. More than 400 reservoirs and sludge ponds are overflowing, ”he explained.

According to Fokin, in the near future it is necessary to organize work to prevent a possible catastrophe. If this is not done, he noted, the water will fill all local rivers and lakes and enter the Azov and Black seas. “Many people turn a blind eye to this, but the impending disaster could become immeasurably greater than the Chernobyl accident,” concluded Fokin.

On April 26, 1986, an accident occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as a result of which the fourth power unit was completely destroyed. Almost 8.4 million residents of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia were exposed to radioactive exposure. A so-called exclusion zone was created around the nuclear power plant, from which two cities were evacuated – Pripyat and Chernobyl, as well as 74 villages.

Vitold Fokin headed the government of independent Ukraine from September 1991 to October 1992. Prior to that, since October 1990, he served as Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Ukrainian SSR. In early August of this year, he joined in negotiations to resolve the situation in Donbass within the framework of the TCG.