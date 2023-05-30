Leros: the court ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to open a criminal case in connection with the possible treason of Zelensky

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Geo Leros said in Telegramthat the court ordered the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine to open a criminal case in connection with the possible treason of the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky and members of his team.

“The pocket SBI refused to investigate Zelensky’s treason when he appointed FSB agents to key positions in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), but we were ordered by the court to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and start a pre-trial investigation,” he said.

According to the politician, the president, as well as the head of his office Andriy Yermak, deputy head of the office Roman Mashovets, former head of the SBU Bakanov and former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko should be interrogated “as the main persons involved in the appointment of FSB agents to the SBU.” They must testify and tell “who and how much paid them for these appointments.”

Leros stressed that he would not allow “traitors” to avoid responsibility for crimes against the Ukrainian people.