In Ukraine, a cat strangled a four-month-old baby. This was announced by the Rivne Regional Center for Emergency Medical Aid in its Facebook-account.

According to the medical institution, the mother found the child with no signs of life in the wheelchair. At the same time, a cat was lying on the boy’s face.

The ambulance doctors who arrived at the scene carried out resuscitation measures and, at the insistence of the parents, transported the child to the Ostroh central regional hospital, where the doctors pronounced the infant’s death.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia a woman fed a baby with breast milk after drinking alcohol, as a result of which the child died. According to the press service of the Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Altai Republic, on January 11, the 32-year-old mother celebrated her birthday and drank alcohol. She later went to bed and lay down next to her four-month-old son. During the night, she breastfed the boy twice, which led to his fatal poisoning.