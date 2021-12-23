The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened a criminal case against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party Yevhen Shevchenko. The deputy himself announced this on December 23 in his Telegram channel.

“I have to inform you that the SBU really opened a case against me under Article 111 of the CCU (“ High treason ”),” Shevchenko said.

A member of the Verkhovna Rada noted that he was accused of creating a “Russian world” in Ukraine. However, according to him, this is only an excuse “to fulfill the order and eliminate him as a competitor.”

“This is connected with my friendship with Belarus,” the deputy concluded.

On December 20, it became known that the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko was suspected of high treason. However, in the process of presenting the summons, the former Ukrainian leader ignored the security officials and left. Poroshenko rejects all the charges brought forward and speaks of the political nature of the criminal case.

So, we are talking about the case of the purchase of coal from the Donbass. According to Poroshenko’s lawyers, the investigation believes that he was involved in disrupting the contracted coal supplies from South Africa in the fall of 2014, and then purchased coal in the uncontrolled Donbass.