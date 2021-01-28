The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine opened a criminal case after imposing sanctions against seven Ukrainian citizens and four information resources for interfering in the American elections. This was told by the head of the office of the head of the country Andriy Yermak, an interview with him was published on the site presidential administration.

He stressed that Kiev is categorically against interference in the affairs of any state, including against such actions against Ukraine.

Yermak promised that the relevant authorities will do everything to bring to justice those who participated in the interference in the American elections, regardless of the positions they occupy.

In addition, he said that “attempts by many forces, both inside the country and outside,” to spoil relations between Ukraine and the United States were not crowned with success.

We will remind, on January 11, the American authorities imposed sanctions on Ukrainian citizens and organizations that are part of a network of influence allegedly connected with the Russian Federation, related to the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Andrey Derkach.