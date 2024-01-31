In Ukraine, a 19-year-old student was sent to a military unit, despite the deferment

In Ukraine, a 19-year-old student from Kharkov, who had a deferment from the army, was detained by military registration and enlistment office employees and sent to a military unit. This is reported on website Ukrainian Helsinki Union for Human Rights.

“The student was added to the list of those liable for military service, who was later sent to a military unit. The commander of the military unit, in turn, included him among the personnel. He was appointed as a machine gunner,” the statement said.

It is noted that the student was detained at the station in Uzhgorod in 2022. The court considered the case for a year and a half, ultimately declaring his mobilization illegal. He was awarded compensation of 50 thousand hryvnia (about 120 thousand rubles).

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that in Ukraine, employees of territorial recruitment centers (TCC) used force when delivering summonses to men on the streets and in public places.