Within 24 hours, 285 cases of COVID-19 were detected on the territory of Ukraine. On Monday, June 28, reports operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in the country.

The largest increase per day was recorded in Kiev (116), Dnepropetrovsk (24) Kiev (22), Nikolaev (20) and Odessa (11) regions.

In addition, it is noted that 723 people recovered during the specified period, nine patients died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,234,281 cases of COVID-19 have been identified, 52,295 people have died, 2,163,792 patients have fully recovered.

Since June 25, the Ukrainian authorities have banned entry without a negative PCR test result for those arriving from Russia, Great Britain, India and Portugal.

Quarantine in the country has been extended until the end of August. In regions located in the zone of epidemiological danger, there is a requirement to wear a mask in public institutions and organizations, the occupancy rate of cinemas should not exceed 50% of the total capacity, and passengers in public transport are carried only in seats.

Vaccination in Ukraine started on February 24. There are several drugs for coronavirus infection in the country – Covishield Oxford / AstraZeneca, CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech. Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine has been used in Ukraine since April 18.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf and also by hashtag # We are together … Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.