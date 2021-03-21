In Ukraine, 11,145 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. This was announced on Sunday, March 21, by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov.

“11 145 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of March 21, 2021. In particular, 585 children and 199 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 4,838 people were hospitalized; deaths – 166; recovered – 3,877 people “, – wrote Stepanov on his Facebook page.

On March 19, it became known that in Ukraine recorded a record 15 850 new cases of coronavirus infection since the beginning of the year.

The day before, the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko announced the decision of the capital’s authorities to introduce strict restrictions in the city for a period of three weeks – from March 20 to April 9. In particular, cinemas, theaters, museums and shopping centers will be closed.

On March 15, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, at a meeting with President of the country Volodymyr Zelensky, said that due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country, almost half of the beds in intensive care units of Ukrainian hospitals are occupied.

In addition, in early March, Shmygal said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic had begun in the country. He recalled the shortage of vaccines around the world and called on Ukrainians to be conscientious and comply with anti-epidemic measures.