Parents of children rescued from captivity in Ufa turned out to be illegal immigrants

In Ufa, two Tajik citizens held 16 children in a rented apartment and tortured them in every possible way. Police officers managed to detain the migrants and free the hostages.

According to the investigation, the children, aged 4 to 16, were kept in the rented apartment for a long time. During this period, the migrants used cruel methods of education against them, including beatings and torture.

As the official representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR) Evgeny Kanevsky told Lenta.ru, they were able to learn about the sadists’ crime and free the children thanks to one of the detained teenagers who managed to escape. He went into the nearest store and told the shop assistants everything, and they, in turn, contacted the police.

The children were placed in special institutions where they will receive proper care. If necessary, they will receive medical and psychological assistance.

Criminals Organized an Illegal Religious School and Tortured Children

Migrants turned a religious school into a prison for children – the children studied in a two-room apartment in a high-rise building, and teachers regularly abused them, beating them with rubber truncheons, writes “Tsargrad“The teenager, who managed to escape, was found to have multiple injuries to his back and chest.

In addition, Tajik citizens branded students with hot irons, beat them and broke their fingers.

The parents of the rescued turned out to be illegal migrants

The police officers managed to establish the identities of the parents of the children rescued from the sadists. It turned out that they were illegal migrants.

“Police officers are conducting an investigation into the parents of minors regarding their presence on the territory of our country in violation of migration legislation. Based on the results of the investigation, appropriate procedural decisions will be made,” the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Bashkiria said in a statement.

