In Ufa, doctors nursed back to health a 400-gram girl, Sofia

In Ufa, doctors nursed a 400-gram baby back to health. This is reported by Telegram-channel Ufa_rb.

It is known that the newborn Sofia, 27 centimeters tall, was born in the perinatal center on April 3. According to the publication, doctors managed to teach the child to breathe independently and establish nutrition. At the same time, the girl’s mother was next to her the whole time.

It is noted that after the baby’s condition stabilized, she was transferred to the local hospital number 17 for further treatment. 110 days after birth, Sofia weighed 2472 grams.

Earlier in July, a giant boy was born in a Russian city. The large baby was born in the city of Almetyevsk in the Children’s City Hospital with a perinatal center. The newborn weighed 5,720 grams, while his height was 60 centimeters.