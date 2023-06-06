La Spezia – The Football Federation has decided. The playoff between Spezia and Verona it will be played on Sunday at the Dacia Arena in Udine. Thus the decision of the Football Federation came after having taken into consideration various hypotheses including Empoli, Florence and Reggio Emilia. Up for grabs on Sunday in Udine is the last place available in the next Serie A championship.

“The choice of the Dacia Arena in Udine to play the playoff between Spezia and Verona is an offense to La Spezia fans and a lack of respect for the city and our province”. The mayor of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini wrote in a note, commenting on the decision of the Lega Serie A to play the play-off for permanence in the top flight between Spezia and Verona at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

“These matches are worth the history of a club and a territory and the choice of field must be taken carefully and be a neutral territory for everyone – said Peracchini – The route places problems of security and public order because there is an evident risk that the two fans could meet during the journey and the relationships between the fans must be considered. We ask Lega Serie A to review this decision and find a solution that guarantees fairness and impartiality.”