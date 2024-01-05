Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the shooting incident in one of the courtyards of Tyumen. This was reported on Friday, January 5 website “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media” with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

“This morning there was a conflict on Muravlenko Street, during which, according to preliminary data, a traumatic pistol was used. Police officers are establishing the circumstances and participants of the incident,” the statement says.

Meanwhile, according to a local news channel “72.RU”, the shooting occurred when a group of men tried to stop a black foreign car. Two residents shot at the car's tires while another filmed the incident on his mobile phone. Another participant was holding an object that looked like a pistol. The driver of a foreign car crashed into several parked cars and broke the door of his car.

It is noted that one person was injured as a result of the incident. He was provided with medical assistance, after which he refused hospitalization.

Earlier, on December 28, there was a conflict with shooting between workers at a construction site in Yakutsk. As a result of the incident, two men were injured. Law enforcement officers began operational search activities to identify those involved in the incident.