Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey, on whom the Russian special services allegedly made a bet as the future president of Russia, believes that the current owner of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, will not be in politics in 2022.

“My sources are absolutely reliable in terms of force majeure circumstances. Television and certain drugs make a person look much better than they actually do. But all that I said about the force majeure circumstances, about the need to hurry up and that already in 2022, President Putin will not be in Russia.Oh and international politics – all this remains in force, “ – he said.

The political analyst stressed that he does not use the expression “terminally ill.”

“I use a euphemism: personal circumstances of force majeure. I am not a doctor, I didn’t have any tests in my hands, I didn’t have any extracts in my hands. Therefore, I am not saying this. I am using exactly the wording that I have now used, and I will not use another. Once again: I live in the Russian Federation and it is rather risky to say the things that I dare to say“, – explained the Nightingale.

Also in an interview, the expert told how Putin’s entourage calls him. It turns out that the most commonly used nicknames are “Mikhail Ivanovich”, “dad” and “boss”.

As you know, Putin has been Russia’s president since 2000, with a break in 2008-2012, when he was head of government. In 2020, the Russian Constitution was amended to allow Putin to run again for the post of head of the Kremlin in 2024.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that, according to Valery Solovy, the master of the Kremlin treats Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “with slight disdain”: presses on him, and in a very rude and derogatory manner, using, for example, Ramzan Kadyrov, or the transmission of various kinds of demands through the Office of the President, in particular through Mr. Yermak. Valery Solovey believes that Zelensky was “imprisoned” and that he is “in a very miserable position” – his requests and appeals to Moscow are ignored, or they receive a rude response.

