Pedro Sánchez’s plan to fill Spain with cheap rentals seems increasingly complicated when two years of his ad. The president of the Government promised 184,000 homes in an affordable rental regime that almost 24 months later … He has not become anything tangible nor is there a forecast to do it this year. Of that total, there are only available to citizens Around 24,000 houses (from Sareb and the Social Fund) but because they were already inhabited when the executive leader made the announcement. Among the companies in the sector they think it will be almost impossible to comply with the housing plan for affordable rent (PVAA) taking into account that they need the help of private promoters and investors and so far in their approach to them they have punctured in bone.

At the moment, the Ministry of Housing claims to have about 60,000 properties in different phases of development, but no Spanish has entered through the door of one of the promised. To show a button. The first tender of the Vienna Project by Sareb was completely deserted after more than a year of efforts by the known as ‘Banco Malo’ to attract Spanish and foreign capital. The plan consisted of making available to private companies the soils of Sareb to build housing in an affordable rental (prices about 30% below the market) so that they could then manage them and get economic revenue for an 80 -year period.

But not even with financing by European funds have achieved it. Known sources of the plan insist that it was something known in the sector that no one would appear to the contest and place the failure in the low profitability offered, of around 4% per year. Also for the locations proposed in the lots, with only a land in Madrid and none in Barcelona and very few opportunities in the main Spanish provincial capitals which is where more money is aspired to earn. “If the numbers had left there would have been investment, but they did not come out” summarized the same sources. In the background, there was also the concern about delinquency, at a time when the Housing Law has hardened the procedure to evict vulnerable tenants with debts, especially for large owners (with more than 10 homes) for which the bureaucracy is triggered.

Other sources in the sector attribute the failure to the geographical dispersion and size of the lots, too large with respect to the needs of the interested parties, since the announcement of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to create a state housing company with the assets of Sareb generated legal insecurity between the potential investors.

This was the first litter of 3,750 housing in an affordable rental regime of up to 10,000 and 15,000 that could be promoted in Sareb soils and that are part of the 50,000 that the ‘bad bank’ contributes to the Plan of Sánchez. The intention of the entity controlled by the Frob (Ministry of Economy) It is to relaunch the tender again and is already in conversations with investors to address the redesign of the specifications and lots, according to this newspaper Fuentes del Mercado.

ICO line with European funds

The other leg of the PVAA that depends directly on the private sector is that of the 43,000 homes for rent under market funded by the Official Credit Institute (ICO) with 4,000 million European funds Next Generation, to which another 2,000 million euros are added in ICO itself to those loans. The line of credits in advantageous conditions was launched in August and in September the Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez already assured that there was interest for almost 17,000 homes worth 1.4 billion euros. Six months later there are 59 projects to build 6,100 houses for an amount of 717 million in soft loans, according to ICO sources to this newspaper. Now, these requests – they explain – must go through a validation process in which it will be estimated which can be financed with European funds (exclusively they will have the guarantee line) and which with the ICO resources. From the entity dependent on the Ministry of Economic AffairsThey claim to be noticing “an increase in demand from the promoters” and have received interest in credits to raise another 14,000 floors, which are already in the risk analysis phase.

The new public company

Not all of these projects will go ahead, because during the study stage, some fall for not meeting the requirements and others because the promoters themselves are withdrawn because they find another financing option or the projects are delayed. To set all the current interest, they will have been built with European funds managed by the ICO about 20,000 homes for affordable rent, less than half of the government’s objective. These loans can be requested before June 1, 2026.

However, the Government wants to raise its commitment to cheap rentals and in December President Sánchez announced the creation of a state housing company that will depart from Sepes, the state’s land entity. This agency is responsible for the promotion of some 36,000 homes of the PVAA, but with the new mandate it will also have management capacity and the government already tries to gain weight its perimeter. Before the end of 2024, he announced that he would transfer to Sepes an indefinite number of homes owned by the State, but the fall of the first Omnibus decree that the PSOE brought to Congress seems to have left the process in pause because in the agreed later with Junts did not appear this transfer. Although sources from the Ministry of Housing point out that they continue working on that transfer and that it is not necessary to obtain permission from the Lower House To do this. Also in Sepes the government intends to integrate some 40,000 homes from Sareb.

For its new role and compliance with PVAASepes plans to increase its workforce in 2025 to 185 workers, 6.3% more than in 2024 and 33% more than in 2023, as described in its 2025 action plan. Since 2018, the entity has received 1,600 million via budgets for the mission of promoting economic leases. So far, only the works of Can Escandell (Ibiza) are awarded where 532 affordable rentals are expected.