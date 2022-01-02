Two thousand senior male players lost in two years, from before the pandemic broke out to the present day; a thousand under 19, more than 1300 under 17 and more than 1300 under 15; at the same time, almost 900 children under 9 and over 26oo girls of the same age registered more. These are some of the data that emerge from the comparison of the Fir tables on players registered in the various leagues and in the minirugby activity that takes place in Italy. In total, it went from 56,831 players registered in 2019-20 to 53,184 in 2021-22, with a decrease of 3647 athletes (-6.41%). The figures refer to the situation as of 6 December 2019 and 6 December 2021.

Registered players

Men

Seniors: from 13,535 (6 December 2019) to 11,641 (6 December 2021), -14%

Under 18/19: from 4112 to 3154, -23%

Under 16/17: from 5763 to 4446, -23%

Under 14/15: from 6790 to 5463, -20%

Under 12/13 (males and females): from 7359 to 6768, -8%

Undee 10/11 (male and female): 7063 to 6990, -1%

Under 8/9: from 5749 to 6612, + 15%

Women:

Seniors: 1731 to 1386, -20%

Under 18/19: from 432 to 298, -31%

Under 16/17: from 491 to 351, -29%

Under 14/15: from 487 to 322, -34%

Under 8/9: from 3319 to 5753, + 73%