Elsa resisted leaving Cuba until her opportunities were closed and she decided to join the exodus of Cubans in 2023, which in two years reached record levels. An unprecedented bloodletting, since the beginning of the Revolution in 1959, motivated by the serious economic crisis of the island.

In the midst of rampant inflation, as well as the collapse of agricultural production and a slow recovery of tourism in his country, The 30-year-old left in August disillusioned by the rapidly deteriorating economic situation.



“It was very difficult to resolve and satisfy basic needs, there was nothing, “The issue of blackouts was unbearable and the issue of food was the price of the dollar.” It went up non-stop, this independent trader tells AFP from Miami, where she arrived in November.

Like many of her compatriots, Elsa flew to Managua and from there she traveled a risky path of about 3,000 km until she reached the United States border. The United States Customs and Border Protection announced on Saturday that in 2023 it registered more than 153,000 irregular entries of Cubans into its country.

Another 67,000 flew directly to US territory thanks to the program known as Parole, implemented a year ago by the Joe Biden administration.

Coupled with the more than 313,000 who entered without papers in 2022, this “represents the largest number of Cuban migrants ever recorded in two consecutive years since the beginning of the post-revolutionary Cuban exodus in 1959,” says Jorge Duany, director of the Cuban Research Institute of Florida International University.

In two years at least 533,000 Cubans arrived in the United States, a figure equivalent to 4.8 percent of the 11.1 million inhabitants. This, without counting the entries with other types of visas for which there are no official figures available.

“A substantial loss”

This migratory wave is only preceded by that of Mariel, in the 1980s when 130,000 Cubans left, followed by the “rafters” in 1994 with 35,000 and the flight for political reasons between 1960 and 1963 of 300,000 at the beginning of the revolution.

In these two years, “many young people with high educational and occupational levels” have left, which “represents a substantial loss of human resources” for Cuba, which has one of the oldest populations in the region, adds Duany.

In these two years, many young people with high educational and occupational levels have left, which represents a substantial loss of human resources.

Latin America and Europe are also destinations for tens of thousands of Cubans, however, there is no official global figure. For example, 36,574 Cubans requested refuge in Mexico between 2022 and 2023, while at least 22,000 entered Uruguay and hundreds arrived in Chile, according to official figures from these three countries consulted by AFP.

Radibel Peña, a 28-year-old carpenter, flew in April from Havana to Georgetown, Guyana, which does not require a visa for Cubans. He then toured Brazil and went to Bolivia, from where he entered Chile illegally in May.

“There is everything here. One, working with dignity, lives well,” he tells AFP in Valparaíso, in central Chile, where he works in construction even without immigration documents.

In Havana, a woman sells cigarettes and beans.

“Intolerance”

The mass departure began in November 2021, when Nicaragua, an ally of Cuba, eliminated the visa requirement for Cubans. An escape valve for the island mired in its worst economic crisis in three decades.

In 2023, an unusual traffic of subleased flights loaded with Cuban migrants to Managua also skyrocketed, a phenomenon that led Washington to sanction these airline companies in November.

In Europe, Spain is one of the favorite destinations of the islanders, especially after the approval in 2022 of the so-called grandchildren law, which allows descendants of Spaniards to obtain nationality.

Marco Antonio Nápoles Álvarez, a 24-year-old waiter from the province of Holguín, hopes to travel to Madrid in March with his sister, after obtaining his Spanish passport. “We plan to settle there to see if things go well for us,” he says as he leaves the embassy with his Spanish passport in his hand.

Meanwhile, Raúl Bonachea, a 35-year-old playwright, stayed in Madrid in September with an artistic residency visa.

“It was the opportunity I had to leave,” he tells AFP, complaining that he had to have up to six jobs on the island to cover basic expenses and disappointed by the “intolerance” in his country governed by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC). , only). He says that his work “Iphigenia”, a classic that he reinterpreted with the theme of migration, was censored.

AFP