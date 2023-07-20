In this market session, Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, Brozovic, Skriniar, Dzeko, Lukaku, Gagliardini and Onana freed their lockers at Pinetina. Only the latter was under 100 games played for the Nerazzurri. The Argentine and the blue the new guides of the group together with Acerbi, De Vrij and Bastoni

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

It will be a less… Nerazzurri Inter that will start next season. The numbers say it all: the revolution that Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin have carried out so far has cut ties with the past and almost all the elements with the greatest Inter seniority have left. Inzaghi will inevitably be called upon to legitimize new leaders, from Lautaro who will wear the captain’s armband to Barella as his deputy, passing by the three defenders De Vrij, Bastoni and Acerbi, all important and listened to by his teammates.

So far, eight "big" players have packed their bags: Samir Handanovic is the one who arrived first at Pinetina, in the summer of 2012, and has totaled 455 appearances for the Nerazzurri, many with the captain's armband; Danilo D'Ambrosio landed in January 2014 and played for Inter 284 times; the third to leave, by seniority, was Marcelo Brozovic, in Milan since January 2015: for the Croatian 330 matches played as an Inter player. The list continues with Skriniar, acquired in the summer of 2017 and capable of wearing the Nerazzurri shirt 246 times in official matches, but also with Gagliardini who, despite the many criticisms received, Inter signed 6 months earlier than the Slovakian or in January 2017: Roberto totalized 190 appearances. Romelu Lukaku spent three seasons at the Pinetina (from 2019 to 2021 plus the last one) with 132 games played, but over one hundred (101 to be precise) is also Edin Dzeko, whose contract has not been renewed. Onana closes the list, only one year with the Nerazzurri with 41 appearances. The Cameroonian is the only one under 100 among those who greeted.

GUIDE LAUTARO — The new leaders who will have to lead the group and show the way to the new ones are those with the highest number of presences. The captain will be Lautaro Martinez who has played 238 matches with Inter (102 goals): Toro was bought in February 2018, but he has been in Milan since the following summer when De Vrij also landed who, not surprisingly, is in second place in the current squad in terms of appearances (203). Barella (187) and Bastoni (164), both in the squad since 2019, even though the defender was bought in 2017, follow in the standings with the most games played at Inter. Then Darmian (117) and Dimarco (98) who, however, made it all the way through the youth team and is a symbol of Interism because he has been a Nerazzurri fan since he was a child. Even if he will have neither the sash nor the seniority of others, rest assured that the voice of "Fede" will be useful not only for the celebrations with the megaphone under the curve.