A crisis of confidence?

And the advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Interior, Anton Gerashchenko, published on his official Twitter account two pictures of Putin, in which he hinted that Putin does not trust members of his National Security Council.

Gerashchenko wrote: “Two photos, Putin in the National Security Council and Putin in Mariupol.”

The Ukrainian official asked: Is he (Putin) afraid of his officials more than the “residents” of Mariupol?

In the photo of the meeting of Russia’s National Security Council, Putin appeared to be sitting at a distance from the council’s members, including the council’s vice-president, Dmitry Medvedev, and the foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

In contrast, Putin was at zero distance from the residents of Mariupol.

What did Putin do in Mariupol?

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol earlier Sunday, according to Russian state media.

Russia’s Tass news agency reported that Putin arrived in Mariupol, which Russia has controlled since the start of the Ukraine war last year, as part of a “business trip”.

She added that he arrived in the city, which is located in the Donetsk region in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, via a helicopter, and he also moved around several regions while driving a car.

The agency said he inspected a number of projects in the city and spoke to residents there.

Putin heard details from officials about the progress of reconstruction and restoration work in the port city.

This is Putin’s first visit to Ukrainian territory controlled by his forces since the start of the war.

On Saturday, Putin visited Crimea, on the ninth anniversary of its annexation to Russia.

Information about Mariupol