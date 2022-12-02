In stoppage time, South Korea scored the winning goal over Portugal, ending the match with a score of 2-1, thus ensuring that the Koreans officially qualify for the second round.

The Korean goal came from the feet of Kim Yong-Gun in the 27th minute and Hwang Hee-chan in the 91st minute, while Ricardo Horta was racing to open the scoring for Portugal in the 5th minute.

In the second match, Uruguay won 2-0 over Ghana, scored by Giorgian de Arrascaita in the 26th and 32nd minutes.

All indications were that Uruguay qualified for the knockout stages, before South Korea scored the winning goal in the last minutes of the match, which dashed the hopes of Luis Suarez’s comrades, as the Korean team became ahead by goal difference.

Thus, Portugal (6 points) and South Korea (4 points) qualify from Group H.