As a result of the breakthrough of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station (HPP), the water level in the Aleshkinsky and Golopristansky municipal districts dropped to almost zero. This was announced by the Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo on June 14.

According to him, the water level is 0.1 and 0.25 m, respectively. In the Novokakhovsk urban district, the water level is still 5 m.

As reported by Saldo in Telegram account, in total, more than 7.2 thousand people were evacuated, including 421 children and 138 people with limited mobility. In Novaya Kakhovka, five two-story houses were treated during the day, water was pumped out of four houses (out of 22 all the time), and 102 cubic meters of garbage were removed.

From June 14, the issuance of one-time material assistance in the amount of 10 thousand rubles per person will begin. More than 760 applications received from victims for payments.

The terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged.

The Aleshkovsky and Skadovsky districts also fell into the flooding zone. On the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of territories, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack.

On June 13, 1761 residential buildings and 17 socially significant objects were freed from water in the Kherson region. They were flooded after the breakthrough of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

At the same time, emergency services reported another body found in the Kherson region after the breakthrough of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. It is noted that of the eight deaths reported earlier, two were victims of shelling of the evacuation point. The emergency services specified that 84 people were hospitalized in the Kherson region, 86 were injured.

On June 11, Saldo reported that after the dam broke, three cemeteries in Aleshkinsky and Golopristansky districts were flooded.

Kakhovskaya HPP is the sixth and lowest on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade. The station provided unloading of energy peaks in the system. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir fed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.