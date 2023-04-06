Fight for control of Section XII. The struggle to reach the leadership of Section XII of the National Union of Sugar Workers It has become heated and on several occasions violence has been about to break out between the warring sides. The workers of the sugar mill have divided into two factions, some calling themselves Green, the other Red. Since the beginning of the pre-electoral struggle, militants from the red party launched heated attacks on officials of the union section, as well as members of the green payroll.

Paul VI censures religious persecution. Vatican.

In an obvious rebuke of religious persecution in certain communist countries, the pope Paul VI appealed to the faithful to raise their prayers for those Christians who are forced to live “in the shadows of fear.” Although he did not name Albania, China’s Adriatic ally, by name, it was obvious that he was referring to that small European communist nation. In recent days, the Vatican learned of the execution of a Catholic priest in Albanian for having committed the “crime” of baptizing an infant.

Young professional opens office. A relevant act in the professional life of the dentist, Dr. Mario Kokichi Uehara, was the meeting with his parents, Mr. Ángel Uehara and Mrs. Evangelina de Uehara, relatives and closest friends of the honorable Japanese colony, held for the blessing of his brand new office. The pleasant gathering took place in the doctor’s office located at Zaragoza 124 south. Father Gabriel Alonso was in charge of blessing the premises.

April 6, 1998

Illegal possession of weapons in the DSPM. In the Municipal police from Culiacán, most of the agents carry their own weapons and do not have them registered with the Army, denounced a group of preventive, who also complained of verbal abuse, repression and failure to improve their income and working conditions. Therefore, they will request their immediate withdrawal, but they will do so before any authority of the City Council and not before the Municipal Public Security Directorate, since their service sheet would be stained.

Pinochet defends himself. Chili. General Augusto Pinochet used tributes and decorations that he received in Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador, to defend himself in the political trial that seeks to remove his senatorial seat for life. The lawyer who heads the team that defends him from the accusation presented by 11 government deputies, delivered a hundred pages to the commission that deals with the issue, and which were read by the secretary. It was the first time that Pinochet had to present a defense, since no previous accusation had gone so far.

We recommend you read: