Losses deepened Tuesday as the MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index fell 2.7 percent to its lowest level since November 29, according to Bloomberg.

In Japan, shares of the “Mitsubishi Financial Group” fell by 8.3 percent, and the shares of the South Korean “Hana Financial Group” fell 4.7 percent, and the Australian “ANZ Group Holding” shares fell 2.8 percent.

According to Bloomberg, the total market value of companies included in the index decreased MSCI Global Financial Index MSCI EM Financials About $465 billion since Friday. US regional banks were among the hardest hit on Monday, as the index fell KBW for regional banks by 7.7 percent, the largest drop since June 2020.

Markets fear that financial companies may have their investments in bonds and other financial instruments affected by the anxiety caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

US Treasury yields fell yesterday, Monday, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay raising interest rates to ease the turmoil facing the banking system following the collapse of 3 banks within days, which are Silvergate, Silicon Valley and Signature.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, John Woods, chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific at Credit Suisse, said: “Financial markets are walking on eggshells… We really need to know exactly what impact this is likely to have on a broader market. …my sense is that the Fed may pause because I think the crisis is very much about liquidity risk.”