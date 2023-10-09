erid: 2sHEdXsRqd4BkVM6zzLo7CRLnq2L3uJKsLDnmd9ksWM5nojYbZLeF2Wc

The short word “policy” has become a common name for an insurance contract. It came from the Italian language, where receipts have been called this for a long time. And only relatively recently have we stopped perceiving an insurance policy as a piece of paper. Now this is an electronic file, and you can issue a policy yourself, without wasting time going to the office. Lenta.ru studied how insurance has traveled since the beginning of time.

One of the pioneers of the insurance business known to historians was the Roman commander Gaius Marius. In 100 BC, he created an insurance fund for soldiers, called the funeral club. In the event of the unexpected death of one of the “club” members, his funeral was paid for by the other participants. The idea caught on because the Romans believed that if a person was not buried with dignity, he could become a ghost and haunt the living.

Photo: Verityjohnson / Shutterstock / Fotodom

The classic principle of life insurance is based on data on the mortality rate of the population depending on age. It was first put into practical use in 1762 in Great Britain. Edward Moore created the insurance company “Society for Fair Life Insurance”, which formed insurance rates based on the tables of mathematician James Dodson. Similar tables are still used in life insurance to predict the occurrence of insured events.

In Russia, the first insurance company opened in 1765, it was the Riga Mutual Fire Insurance Society. There were still 70 years left before life insurance appeared in the country.

The first life insurance company in Russia called “Life” was created in 1835.

The first clients were offered pension and death insurance. Interestingly, the charter of the company was approved by Emperor Nicholas I himself, and the company received a monopoly for 20 years.

The year 1875 marked the advent of “insurance for the poor” in the United States. And just like almost two thousand years ago, it was intended to pay funeral expenses. Therefore, the company received the self-explanatory name “Society for the Aid of Widows and Orphans.”

Time to fly

Speed ​​has become the essence of our world, we value it in everything, so more and more usual actions are moving to the digital environment, where we can solve many pressing issues ourselves with minimal effort. Nowadays you won’t surprise anyone with the opportunity to conclude this or that agreement without budging. There is a race of technologies to make the process of applying for a policy via the Internet become easier, faster and more comfortable.

How this is implemented in practice is clearly demonstrated by the IngoMobile mobile application of the Ingosstrakh company. In terms of its functionality, it can be called a full-fledged office, which is always at hand for the client.

Photo: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Using it, you can issue and renew an insurance policy, report an incident, track its status, select a clinic under your VHI policy and make an appointment with a doctor, receive a referral for repairs under a comprehensive insurance policy, order a letter of guarantee and even medications. In addition, the mobile application provides connection to a loyalty program, where, thanks to bonuses, you can save on the purchase of policies up to half their cost.

The recent mobile app update is part of the company’s larger effort to improve its digital services. First, in March of this year, the company’s website was completely transformed, both visually and functionally.

The design and content have become more user-friendly, and the interface has become clearer.

Thanks to the update, most policies can be fully issued on the website faster than before, by 60-70 percent, and comprehensive insurance – by as much as four times.

To update IngoMobile with maximum benefit for customers, company specialists spent a long time researching the preferences and needs of users. Moreover, to complete the picture, we carried out a comparative and competitive analysis not only of our own sector, but also of the banking sector with e-commerce.

At the same time, we analyzed current analytics and reviewed hundreds of customer requests to the contact center. In addition, a user survey was conducted to study the purposes and frequency of use of various functions in the mobile application.

Photo: everything possible / Shutterstock / Fotodom

New features of IngoMobile

The updated Ingosstrakh mobile application is visually designed in the same style as the company’s website. Much attention was paid to personalization – now the main screen itself adapts to the user’s needs.

The issues that are relevant to the client are reflected in the block of priority actions, for example, notifications appear there about the need to pay a bill or renew the policy, and you can now apply for a policy renewal through IngoMobile. When geolocation is enabled, the nearest offices with a location map will be displayed as a separate block (button) in the quick messages block.

New screens have appeared in the application. “Help Center” serves as a single point of contact for user support in case of emergency situations. Here you can report the occurrence of an insured event, find instructions on how to act in a given situation, and contact Ingosstrakh or emergency services. A separate request screen provides the ability to send requests for voluntary health insurance and claims settlement.

Online settlement of insurance claims has become a new feature of IngoMobile

It applies to comprehensive insurance, personal property insurance, comprehensive mortgage insurance, as well as policies for traveling abroad and accident insurance. For the convenience of clients, the application user will be assisted by prompts (pop-ups) at all stages of loss settlement.

Also, comprehensive information about insurance conditions has become available in IngoMobile; you can see a detailed description of products, the minimum price, and the size of the discount. It is now possible to use a calculator to calculate the cost of insurance for those traveling abroad in a few minutes.

The application now has the ability to log in via State Services / Face id. And the list of IngoMobile functions has been supplemented by the ability to make an appointment with a doctor, call him at home online in the application and order medications.

Photo: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Clients can also choose how to pay for the policy, because now they can pay for insurance through SBP, SberPay or Yandex Pay.

Support through the application is provided 24 hours, seven days a week. For communication, you can use instant messengers, calls via the interface, and free phone calls throughout Russia. The convenience of IngoMobile was appreciated by more than a million people who used the application in the first half of 2023, and the number of unique customers increased by 48 percent compared to 2022.

Digital technologies are opening up more and more opportunities to switch to online interaction with an insurance company and remotely resolve issues that previously took a lot of time.

