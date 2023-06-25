News that comes from Turkey after the rumors of the last few hours. Galatasaray presented a very first offer to try to sign Luka Jovic. The giallorossi are putting 8 million euros on the plate for the card with 3 salary to offer the player. The player, for his part, likes the track that leads to Istanbul.

ÖZEL Galatasaray, Luka Jovic’e 3 yıllık sözleşme ve 3 milyon Euro net maaş teklif etti. Oyuncu bu teklife sıcak bakıyor. Galatasaray bonservis bedeli için ise Fiorentina’ya 8 milyon Euro teklif götürdü. Pazarlıklar sürüyor. — Kaya Temel (@kayatemel_) June 24, 2023