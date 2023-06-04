Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s alliance with Hüda-Par, a radical Kurdish Islamist party with a troubled past, to win the presidential election is causing concern. Women fear paying the price.

The sun falls on the Bosphorus. As the sun sets over Istanbul, Zainab Bilgin shares his fears for him with the France 24 team, just days before the second round of the Turkish presidential election.

“Religion dominates politics in this country, and these elections can change the lives and rights of women,” she says. “Hüda-Par publicly states that women should not vote, that all women should marry before the age of 30. Hüda-Par is very powerful and I am very worried.”

The Turkish radical Islamist party Hüda-Par is at the center of their fears. In fact, Zainab Bilgin has asked to have her name changed, for fear of speaking out publicly.

Zainab Bilgin (name changed) waits for the boat at the Kadikoy ferry port in Istanbul. © Samia Metheni / France 24

A few days later, in the Kurdish stronghold of Diyarbakir (southeastern Turkey), a woman approaches us after casting her vote for the second round of the presidential elections between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu. “This is the last vote for women,” she warns us in English, speaking slowly but forcefully: “we can lose our right to vote. They are going to change everything. We are going to become Iran because of Hüda-Par.” .

That night, shortly after President Erdogan’s re-election, the polling station woman kept calling and texting to make sure she had not been named or identified. Her fears about the consequences of these elections for Turkish women were as strong as her certainty that the crackdown would be severe against opposition supporters, particularly Kurds.

Throughout the country, many women – who voted for the opposition – seem convinced that everything has changed with this new mandate of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The reason: the presence next to the “reis” of a Kurdish Islamist party, marginal and little known on the national scene before the 2023 campaign: Hüda-Par. His name stands for “Hür Dava Partisi”, which literally translates as “Party of God”.

Huda-Par offices in DIyarbakir, southeastern Turkey. © Leela Jacinto / France 24

The result of war between shadowy branches of the state security apparatus and a Kurdish armed group in the 1990s, Hüda-Par has long been ignored by big-city Turks.

His rise to power shows the dangers of ignoring the periphery in a highly centralized nation. who has long overlooked the injustices committed against minorities.

Things changed in 2023, when the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) announced that it had entered into an alliance with Hüda-Par, which would include the Kurdish Islamist party on the same list as the presidential party.

The sentences of the opponents did not wait. They became even more intense when the legislative elections of May 14, which were held at the same time as the first round of the presidential elections, sent four members of Hüda-Par to the National Assembly, where there are 600 deputies. Many are now wondering how much of his Islamist agenda the government will take up as Recep Tayyip Erdogan enters his third decade in power.

Kurds kill Kurds in a state-sponsored fratricidal war:

The consternation generated by Hüda-Par’s entry into the Turkish Parliament stems from his disputed past, which has never been adequately recognized or addressed by the Turkish state. Hüda-Par’s roots go back to Hezbollah, a Sunni Kurdish group that no longer exists, with no ties to its Lebanese namesake.

According to the experts interviewed, in the 1990s, Hezbollah was used by the Turkish security services to assassinate members and supporters of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party).

It then became a takfiri jihadist group that murdered anyone – particularly women’s rights activists – who disagreed with the group’s interpretation of the radical line of Islam.

“Hezbollah has been infiltrated by the security services and encouraged to carry out attacks against Kurdish activists and civilians. There have been many murders, persecutions and tortures, especially of women, religious leaders and militants, which have not been resolved,” he explains. Mashuq Kurt, a Turkish Hezbollah specialist at Royal Holloway (University of London).

The Turkish state used Hezbollah against left-wing Kurdish groups in a fratricidal war. But when the group attacked the police, killing in particular Diyarbakir’s police chief, the state finally took action: In 2000, thousands of Hezbollah members were detained during a security operation.

According to Mashuq Kurt, this repression was followed by a “period of silence”, until 2004, when the movement reappeared on the public scene in the form of civil society organizations, shortly after the AKP came to power. The AKP’s liberalizing moves quickly opened space for Islamist groups operating in the underground. Hüda-Par then emerged as a legal entity, establishing offices in Diyarbakir.

They reappeared on the public scene through legal entities, with continuity in ideology and the same social base of support, but I don’t see any structural link”, explains Mashuq Kurt. What has changed is the implementation of these ideals and their methods. Before they were very secretive, clandestine and depended on a hard core willing to violence. Today they are a legal entity.

As a political party, Hüda-Par denies any link to Hezbollah, but admits that some of its members have belonged to the armed group in the past. And the party’s leader, Zekeriya Yapicioglu, has publicly stated that he does not believe Hezbollah is a terrorist group. These comments were denounced by the opposition and the media before the second round of the presidential elections, and led to protests, especially in football stadiums, with ultras chanting “We don’t want Hezbollah in Parliament.”

Criminalize adultery, abolish laws against domestic violence:

With the election of four Hüda-Par deputies, the party begins its first legislature refusing to submit to the uses and customs of the secular Turkish Republic. Nearly two weeks after the parliamentary elections, a Turkish media outlet reported that the new MPs had not yet been sworn in, as Hüda-Par had refused to accept the oath of the Turkish MPs.

According to the secular opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Islamist party also opposes the employment of women in Parliament.

Women’s rights are, in fact, the goal of Hüda-Par and another radical Islamist party allied to the AKP: the New Prosperity Party (YRP). Both parties are calling for a revision of the laws to “protect the integrity of the family”, which means in other words rolling back the laws that protect women from domestic violence.

“Both parties share the same views on gender equality and the integration of the family into a patriarchal structure. Their positions are homophobic, xenophobic – they are very anti-Western and anti-Israel – and quite controversial, especially on the issue of women’s rights. and LGBT+ people,” explains Mashuq Kurt.

Hüda-Par proposes to criminalize extramarital sex and adultery, abolish women’s right to alimony and repeal Turkish law protecting victims of domestic abuse.

The “axis of conservatism” in the Kurdish regions:

Hüda-Par’s extreme positions led many Turks to assume that Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s position on the eve of the elections was so weakened that he was forced to support this fringe party.

However, Turkish Interior Minister Souleyman Soylu hinted at the ruling party’s strategy by describing the AKP’s alliance with Hüda-Par as “the most important step taken by the Turkish Republic and politics in recent years.”

In an interview with CNN Türk, Souleyman Soylu stated that the “strategic importance” of the alliance will be visible in ten years, when “the axis of conservatism in eastern and southeastern politics will be reactivated thanks to this step.”

The AKP’s strategic process of extending the “axis of conservatism” is well advanced in the Kurdish region of the south-east, to counter the secular and progressive HDP (Peoples’ Democratic Party), which remains the most popular party in the region.

The HDP’s influence over the Kurdish vote – an important and largely cohesive component of the opposition’s electoral base – has been maintained despite President Erdogan’s harsh crackdown on the party.

But in recent years, Erdogan’s party “has worked hard to win the support of the Kurdish population,” says Mashuq Kurt, adding that “Hüda-Par provides the AKP with a base from which to work on these policies.”

Kurdish mayors and women’s rights activists in the crosshairs:

Since the failed coup in July 2016, President Erdogan has ousted and imprisoned many democratically elected HDP mayors, accusing them of “supporting an illegal organization,” a reference to the PKK, considered a terrorist organization. For human rights defenders, the Turkish president is content to label all those who oppose him as “terrorists”.

Gulcihan Simsek, a former mayor of Bostanici district (in the southeastern province of Van), was arrested in April 2009 and jailed for five years without charge in Diyarbakir’s notorious military prison number 5, in the heart of the largest Kurdish city in Turkey.

Once removed, mayors are replaced by administrators appointed by the ruling party.

“The AKP now intends to replace the HDP with Hüda-Par as the legal representative of the Kurdish population, and promotes an Islamic brotherhood to distract the Kurds from their national aspirations,” explains Mashuq Kurt. “Big help is being given to supporters of Hüda Par and civil society organizations.”

However, the AKP has fierce competition for Kurdish votes. The CHP, a secular opposition party, has not sought Kurdish votes, leaving the way clear for the Kurdish parties. In return, the Kurds have strongly supported the CHP in the last elections.

The strategy of the ruling party in the southeast is to promote women’s traditional and family roles, in an attempt to broaden and capture the conservative Kurdish vote. According to Gulcihan Simsek, this means attacking the feminist movement.

Since her release from Diyarbakir prison in 2014, the former mayor has been active in the Kurdish women’s movement, which paved the way for the Turkish women’s movement. But this has not protected her from the frequent arrests, detentions and trials that follow one another and last for a long time.

“This government restricts our freedoms; it tries to keep women at home. It is a state policy to divide the Kurds. The people of Hüda-Par owe the Kurdish people an apology for what they did in the 1990s. The Kurds are outraged,” explains Gulcihan Simsek, who remains hopeful: “Hüda-Par has suddenly made friends with the AKP. But the Kurdish people are not fooled. We will continue our fight.”

This article was translated from its French version.