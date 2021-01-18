The Change from Mesut Özil Fernerbahce Istanbul is also a hot topic of international discussion. Even at the highest political level, he ensures that German foreign policy has to deal with the transfer. Heiko Maas reacts to a statement by his Turkish counterpart.
On Monday, Maas said at a press conference in the Turkish capital Ankara that the issue was “more sensitive than vaccination.” It was an obvious reference to the current debate about the Covid-19 vaccination in Germany. Maas was previously brought into distress by his Turkish counterpart Mesut Cavusoglu. He asked the German Foreign Minister: “I hope you don’t mind Mesut meeting our President again, do you Heiko?”
The background was a photo taken in 2018 that Mesut Özil shows together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The photo was used in Turkey, among other things, as an election campaign aid for the almost authoritarian president. There was a big discussion at the DFB about whether Mesut Özil should have taken this photo. In the end, Özil announced his resignation from the national team.
