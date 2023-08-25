In Turkey, they wanted to exclude alcohol from the all inclusive system in order to reduce prices

In the tourism industry in Turkey, they wanted to exclude free alcohol from the all inclusive system in hotels in order to reduce the prices of holidays. This idea was put forward by Deniz Ugur, CEO of the tour operator Bentour, reports Turism Guncel.

Alcoholic beverages are a big part of hoteliers’ spending, he says, so ditching them will cut costs and make tours more affordable. At the same time, the businessman does not offer to completely abandon alcohol. He noted that “alcohol packages” can be purchased additionally if desired.

Earlier, Savas Dash, an expert on the tourist market, revealed the reasons for the sharp rise in the price of holidays in Turkey for Russians. According to him, it is associated with an increase in prices for food, electricity and fuel in the country. Dash called the successful summer season of 2022 another reason for the rise in prices for holidays in Turkey. The specialist explained that representatives of the tourism industry were hoping for a similar boom and deliberately raised prices.