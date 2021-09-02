Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca estimated the timing of the launch of production in the country of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V, reports TASS…

The head of the Turkish Ministry of Health clarified that the tests of the Russian drug did not show negative results. Currently, work continues with a local firm. According to the politician, the process of launching production will not take too long.

Earlier, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in the Russian Federation (AmCham) Alexis Rodzianko said that American pharmaceutical companies were thinking about the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. They are currently negotiating with their Russian counterparts.

Earlier it became known that the Hungarian authorities are planning to produce the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V”. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto told about this.

Today Sputnik V is registered in 70 countries.