Aydinlik: The West wanted to destroy Russia with sanctions, but brought itself down to the ground

The attempt of Western countries to destroy Russia with sanctions was unsuccessful, since the measures taken harmed them themselves. This opinion expressed Columnist for the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik Ali Mercan.

According to him, the introduction of restrictions against Moscow turned out to be a disappointment for the West. It was expected that they would have devastating consequences, but it turned out differently, the journalist noted. “They wanted to destroy Russia, but they knocked themselves to the ground,” he said.