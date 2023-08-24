Yeni Safak: US is waging an undeclared war against its ally Turkey

The US is in a state of undeclared war against Turkey. About it wrote Tamer Korkmaz, columnist for Yeni Safak newspaper.

He drew attention to the joint exercises of the US military with the militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a banned organization. “Washington is demonstrating that it is an ally of the PKK, not Turkey,” the analyst opined.

Korkmaz was also indignant at the fact that the United States is supporting Greece and the Greek Cypriots. “Türkiye is in a state of secret, unspoken, war with the United States. Under these conditions, there can be no “new era of relations with the United States,” he concluded.