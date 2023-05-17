Bloomberg: Turkey spoke about Russia’s agreement to extend the grain deal

Russia has agreed to stay in the grain deal for now and extend it by allowing Ukraine to export crops from key ports across the Black Sea. About it informs Bloomberg, citing Turkish officials.

The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, will keep the main trade route open amid the fighting in Ukraine. An announcement is expected on Wednesday, officials said, who declined to be named because the information is private.

Earlier it became known that the Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, can talk in the next 24 hours, which are critical for extending the grain deal – it expires on Thursday, May 18. At the same time, the Hürriyet publication refers to the words of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov that politicians can talk before the end of the deal. At the official level, they have not yet confirmed that such a conversation could take place in the next 24 hours.