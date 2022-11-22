Sabah: Europe no longer encourages Zelensky’s fantasies to return the former territories of Ukraine

Some countries of the European Union (EU) no longer support the plans of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to return the former territories of the country under control. This was stated in an article in a Turkish newspaper Sabah columnist Berjan Tutar.

According to the journalist, the Europeans are outraged because of the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions, which led to food and energy crises in the EU. “Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, where the energy crisis is deepening, no longer encourage Zelensky’s fantasies,” the material says.

Tutar notes that everyone wants “peace and reconciliation”, and only Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania want the crisis in Ukraine to turn into a conflict between NATO and Moscow. Even Poland, with its militant attitude towards Moscow, “has shown flexibility,” the journalist said.

Earlier, columnist Andrew Koribko said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “lied to the whole world”, claiming that the Polish village of Przewoduv was attacked by Russian missiles. Declaring Moscow’s aggression against NATO, Zelensky demanded an immediate response from the alliance, he added.