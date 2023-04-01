Habertürk reported that in Turkey, the husband killed a native of Russia with a knife during a quarrel

In Turkey, a husband killed his wife, a native of Russia, with a knife. During the quarrel, he struck her numerous blows, informs TV channel Haberturk.

The incident happened on the evening of March 31 in the city of Eskisehir on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building.

“For unknown reasons, a quarrel arose between Atila S. and his wife, a native of Russia, Elena Samsanova. After the quarrel escalated, Atila S. inflicted many blows on his wife Samsanova with a knife, which he took in the kitchen, ”the channel says.

Neighbors heard the sounds of conflict and called the police. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers and doctors stated the death of the Russian woman.

The husband of the deceased was injured during the quarrel. He was detained, after being treated at the Yunus Emre State Hospital, the man was taken to the Public Security Department of the Eskisehir Security Directorate to testify.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian suspected of killing his wife out of jealousy was detained in the Omsk region. A man beat his wife to death. It turned out that he regularly found his wife in the arms of lovers and each time he beat her for it.