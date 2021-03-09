A Turkish court has passed a verdict in the case of the murder of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov. On Tuesday, March 9, reports RIA News…

Thus, five accused in the case were acquitted. At the same time, six defendants were sentenced to real imprisonment for a term of five to nine years. In addition, it is known that at least five of the accused were sentenced to life in prison, two of them under the terrorism article. In total, 28 people were accused in the case.

Currently, the announcement of the verdict continues.

In February, an Ankara court failed to pass a verdict in the murder of the Russian ambassador, setting the next hearing for March 9th.

On December 19, 2016, the then Russian ambassador to Ankara, Andrei Karlov, was shot dead in the Turkish capital. The attack was carried out by former police officer Mevlut Mert Altintash, who was immediately eliminated by local security forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. The diplomat was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia.