A photo of Osman Kavala held up outside the Turkish Embassy in Germany in Berlin, October 15, 2020 (CHRISTOPHE GATEAU / DPA)

Osman Kavala remains in prison. This Turkish businessman and philanthropist appeared again on Friday February 5 in front of a court in Istanbul. Imprisoned for three years and three months without any conviction, his case – regularly raised by European capitals – has become a symbol of human rights violations in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey.

This figure of Turkish civil society therefore returned to his cell, just after the hearing, the justice obstinately refusing his release although he has never been convicted. Worse, a court acquitted him last year of charges for financing Gezi’s protest movement, in the spring of 2013. Since then, this acquittal verdict has been quashed and the courts have opened a second trial for “espionage” and “attempt to overthrow the constitutional order”. The European Court of Human Rights is calling for his release, but on several occasions President Erdogan has publicly called on judges to keep him in detention.

Why such relentlessness? For human rights defenders as for those in power, Osman Kavala is a symbol. For power, he is the symbol of a rich man who has close relations with international organizations, with the European Union, which supports oppressed minorities, which can set civil society in motion. In the Islamo-nationalist discourse of power, which divides the world and society between “us” and “the enemies”, Osman Kavala has become in a way the prototype of the “internal enemy”. And the power needs these “enemies of the interior” to justify the repression.

Appeasement on the international scene, hardening on the domestic scene. What is the Turkish president playing? At the end of last year, the European Union welcomed gestures of appeasement but a student protest seems to have shattered the fragile hopes of reforms. The priority of the Head of State these days is effectively to stifle the protest of a large part of the students and teachers of the University of the Bosphorus, a prestigious public establishment. Their demand is simple, they have only one: the departure of the rector appointed on January 1 by Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Not only because he is very close to the ruling party and he does not seem up to his mission – he is accused of plagiarism – but first and foremost because he has been appointed, like now everyone the rectors, by the head of state. The students are demanding a return to the old system, the one before 2016, where the president had to choose from a list of candidates elected by the teachers.

But the Turkish president does not hear it that way. Not only does he refuse to give in, but he attacks the students in increasingly harsh terms. Recep Tayyip Erdogan cannot give in, because this method of appointing rectors is not only an instrument of control of higher education, it is also a symbol of the way in which power has been exercised in Turkey for several years, since a constitutional reform which has tipped the country into a regime where the president decides everything, and where the slightest challenge is assimilated to an attempt to overthrow. Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems haunted by the memory of the demonstrations in Gezi Park in 2013 and the fear that this kind of episode will happen again. He said again on Friday that he would not let this student protest become a “new Gezi”.