Turkish Foreign Ministry: Biden’s visit to Israel can be considered an approval of strikes on Gaza

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel can be considered an approval of strikes on the Gaza Strip. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, reports TASS.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also stressed that the country will fulfill agreements on guarantees to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, if they can be concluded.

On October 18, Biden arrived in Israel. The result of his visit was a promise of unprecedented assistance to the country from the United States to “strengthen its military potential.”

Earlier, the leader of the Turkish party, Dogu Perincek, called the United States, NATO and Israel the main threat to Turkey. According to him, the country’s President Recep Erdogan allegedly came to such conclusions.