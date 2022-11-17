Member of the Turkish Parliament Yilmaz assured Russians of the security of the country

Turkey remains a safe country for recreation despite the terrorist attacks in Istanbul. This assessment was given in the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of the Republic, reports “News”.

According to MP Ozturk Yilmaz, Turkey has taken all measures to prevent similar situations in the future. “It was a terrible explosion, we condemn it. But this does not mean that Turkey is now unsafe for Russians or tourists from other countries, the politician assured. “On the contrary, our country is extremely reliable, our security system worked quickly, the criminals were caught.”

The Vatan political party also clarified that such an incident happened for the first time in six years. “The Turkish army and police are effectively fighting terrorism at home and abroad, and possible adverse events are prevented before they are put into action. All tourist regions of Turkey are safe for Russians,” the party added.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu hinted at Washington’s involvement in the terrorist attack in Istanbul. Thus, Soylu compared US condolences to the victims with “a killer who arrived one of the first at the scene of the crime.”

The explosion on Istiklal Street in Istanbul thundered on November 13. The attack killed six people, injured 81, including three Russians.