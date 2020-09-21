A 65-year-old Russian tourist died in an accident involving a minibus in Turkey, reports Milliyet…

The incident happened on Sunday morning in the Kemer resort, located in the province of Antalya.

According to the newspaper, the deceased went from the hotel to the beach. On Ataturk Boulevard she was hit by a minibus belonging to the hotel. It is noted that the driver of the vehicle backed up, the woman was under the bus and died from her injuries. The body of a Russian citizen was removed by rescuers.

Local police officers detained the driver. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Earlier it was reported that 11 Russians were injured in an accident involving a bus in southern Turkey.