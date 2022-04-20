One derby after another, it is the Italian Cup of the hot semifinals: from Inter-Milan to Juve-Fiorentina. Which is not a challenge between teams from the same city, but equally in total opposition. The rivalry is bitter, the stories of the field and the market feed it with almost studied punctuality. The last event dates back to three months ago, it is the transfer of Vlahovic from Florence to Turin, yet another journey of a purple jewel to the club most disliked by the Tuscan supporters.