Illustrative photo cannabis, Paris, August 12, 2018 (JEAN-MICHEL DELAGE / HANS LUCAS)

Their lawyers are simply appalled. They highlight the severity of the sentence while according to them “people tried for domestic violence or terrorism often get much less severe sentences.” The judge relied on this very repressive “law 52” that civil society and a good part of the youth would like to see abolished. This law very heavily condemns cannabis users. Even more when they smoke in a public place. This is exactly what happened here. Note that the stadium is an open air stadium.

In the early 90s, the dictator Ben Ali promulgated this law because he wanted to stand out from the behavior of his brother who was involved in an international drug trafficking network. Today, ten years after the fall of Ben Ali. This law continues to claim tens of thousands of victims, this is what civil society denounces. Currently, more than 20% of people imprisoned in Tunisia are under this law.

Young people see their lives shattered like this. This is the case Ahmed, 24 years. Its history is almost banal here in Tunisia. The police show up at his house in the middle of the night. He is sentenced to prison for the consumption of cannabis. The cell in which he will be locked is made for 25 people, there are 140 crammed inside. “I spent 9 months and 20 days with rapists, killers. Two toilets is hell. Not horror, hell! “

Once released from prison, these young people, like Ahmed, do not manage to reintegrate. IThey are forever on file. “You can no longer work. People look at you like a thug. You can’t get married anymore “, he explains. In recent weeks, civil society and Tunisian youth have denounced a return to authoritarianism. This sentence to three times 30 years in prison comes in this context. Several mobilizations are planned for the beginning of February to support the three young people.