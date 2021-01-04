Women harvest olives in northwest Tunisia in December 2019 (FETHI BELAID / AFP)

Tunisia is the third largest producer of olive oil in the world, after Spain and Italy. The country relies on organic olive oil, to the point that the country is now the one with the largest certified organic olive area in the world.

Even today, it is generally the men who manage the whole production of olive oil. They employ women as agricultural workers for gathering. It is the hardest work, the least well paid, less than 5 euros a day. The women paint the trees to remove the fruit, perched on their ladders. But all this is changing thanks to organic. More and more Tunisian women stop selling olives in bulk to wholesalers, as do most producers. They manage the production from A to Z, from olive to organic oil. They cultivate, press their oil, bottle it, and open up new markets, local and international. Women create added value, and this is what allows them to impose themselves. Today, nearly 10% of organic olive projects in Tunisia are led by women. They are still in the minority, of course, but they impose themselves slowly but surely.

Women take over the management of family farms, decree that they have their place there as much as men. They are also often organized with cooperatives. There is also a training phenomenon. The success of one encourages others to get started.

Tunisia is also a pioneer country. In 1999, with its so-called “April 5” law, the country laid the foundations for the promotion of organic farming. This regulation is a first in the Arab world in Africa. This is a regulation accompanied by incentives to seek to convert producers to organic. The result ten years later: Tunisian organic olive oil obtains certification equivalence from the European Union. It is a gigantic market which opens to it. Tunisian women are in the process of building a prominent place in this market which is perhaps the greatest Tunisian wealth.