A woman posing in front of the Tunisian flag, Place de la République in Paris. Illustrative photo. (XAVIER DE TORRES / MAXPPP)

The story begins thus: Hamdane Atig Dali, 81, from Djerba, black, demands to remove the name Atig from his family name. “Atig” which means “freed by, freed by”. It is the legacy of the country’s slavery past that is reflected. Slavery was abolished in 1846 in Tunisia, several Tunisians, blacks, still bear traces in their names, in the south of the country in particular.

Hamdane Atig Dali and his 39-year-old son Karim, with a master’s degree in English and a receptionist in a hotel, cannot bear this stigma. In 2017, they asked the court of the city of Medenine to finally be able to get rid of it.

Father and son were initially rejected twice. So, when NGOs fighting against discrimination and racism were able to announce this legal victory, they rejoiced. The lawyer who took up the case relied on a new law on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, passed two years ago. This law marked a very important step for Tunisia after the 2011 revolution. A huge victory again for civil society, which was struggling to ensure that this law could be voted on. On October 14, with the judgment rendered in favor of the two men, we went from theory to concrete.

A new battle is won, but not the war. “This judgment is a historic judgment to also encourage black families to come to court in turn”, according to Zied Rouin, coordinator of the Mnemty association which fights against racism and the various forms of segregation.

For me, it’s a motivation. The fight continues because there are cemeteries for blacks, cemeteries for whites. This is our next battle. Zied Rouin, Mnemty association to franceinfo

Everything remains to be done in Tunisia. We must also fight against the new forms of slavery, these sub-Saharan women that rich Tunisians lock up, and use from morning to night to scour their homes and take care of their children.

Everything remains to be done, but Tunisian civil society is firmly determined to enforce this 2018 law. After changing the fate of this black Tunisian family, they hope to change that of sub-Saharans as well.