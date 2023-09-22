Head of the Tuapse region: there were no casualties or damage when the drone was destroyed

When the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack Tuapse using a drone, no one was injured and no destruction was recorded. The head of the municipal formation of the Tuapse region, Sergei Boyko, wrote about this, revealing the details of what happened. Telegram-channel.

“There is no damage or violation of infrastructure, buildings or structures on the shore,” Boyko wrote, adding that none of the local residents reported complaints.

In Tuapse, at around four o’clock in the morning Moscow time on Friday, September 22, a drone was shot down – the district administration reported two launches of the air defense system.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of two drones. One of them was shot down near Crimea, the other in the Tuapse region of the Krasnodar Territory. The defense department called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack.