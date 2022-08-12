In the search conducted at the residence of former US President Donald Trump in Florida, the FBI was looking for secret documents on nuclear weapons. The Washington Post writes, citing people informed about the investigation, without specifying whether the documents concerned the American nuclear arsenal or another country. This would confirm the decision of the US Minister of Justice Garland to make a public announcement about the search in Mar-a-Lago. When in the White House, Trump was particularly attentive to the US nuclear arsenal and prided himself on being privy to secret information. In the summer of 2017, Trump told US military leaders he wanted an arsenal comparable to the peak of the Cold War, so much so that the then Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, described him as a “fucking idiot.” Trump had publicly threatened to wipe out both North Korea and Afghanistan. Among the nuclear documents that Trump would regularly have access to was the confidential version of the Nuclear Posture Review on US capabilities and policies.

According to the US media. The former president has until tonight to oppose the publication of the search warrant.

The United States Department of Justice asked a judge on Thursday to release a warrant authorizing the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago after Trump, a Republican, described it as political retaliation. The request means that the public may soon learn more about what investigators were looking for during the unprecedented search of a former president’s home. The research was part of an investigation to see if Trump illegally removed documents from the White House as he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department believes are classified. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the top law enforcement officer and an appointee to Democratic President Joe Biden, said at a press conference that he personally approved the research. The Department of Justice also tries to make public a drafted receipt of the seized items. “The department doesn’t make such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to look for less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and narrowly limit any research undertaken, ”Garland said. His decision to publicly confirm the research was very unusual. US law enforcement generally does not discuss ongoing investigations in order to protect people’s rights. In this case, Trump himself announced the research in a statement on Monday evening. Garland said the Justice Department had filed a request to make the warrant public “in light of the former chairman’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and substantial public interest in this matter.”

A source familiar with the matter said the FBI recovered about 10 boxes from Trump’s property during the search. Trump was not in Florida at the time of the research. Late Thursday evening Trump demanded the immediate release of the documents relating to the search. “Not only will I not object to the release of non-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raiding and raiding documents of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, but I will go one step further by encouraging immediate release. of such documents, even if they were written by radical left democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful interest in attacking me, just as they have done for the past 6 years, ”he said on his TruthSocial platform. The government has until 3pm Friday to let the court know if Trump’s lawyers will oppose the cancellation. The case is before US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who reviewed the warrant to make sure the Justice Department had a probable enough cause for the search.

While trying to open the warrant, the Justice Department did not ask the judge to open the affidavit in support of the warrant, the content of which could potentially include confidential information. Two of Trump’s attorneys, Evan Corcoran and John Rowley, did not respond to a request for comment. In a statement earlier on his social network Truth, Trump said, “My lawyers and representatives were cooperating fully and having established excellent relationships. The government could have had everything it wanted if we had. ‘ The unprecedented research marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Trump has been facing since his time in office and in private affairs, including a separate one from the Justice Department in a failed attempt by Trump’s allies to overturn the election. presidential elections in 2020 by submitting fake electoral lists. The investigation into Trump’s removal of the documents began this year after the National Archives filed a referral to the department. Former archivist David Ferriero previously claimed Trump returned 15 boxes to the government in January 2022. Archives later found that some of the items were “marked as classified national security information.” A couple of months before the search, FBI agents visited Trump’s property to investigate the boxes in a locked closet, according to a person familiar with the visit. The agents and Corcoran spent a day reviewing the materials, the source said. A second source who had been briefed on the matter told Reuters that the Justice Department also has surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago in its possession. Garland’s Department of Justice faced sharp criticism and online threats from Monday’s research. Trump supporters and some of his fellow Republicans in Washington accuse the Democrats of arming the federal bureaucracy to target Trump.