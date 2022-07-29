The director of the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture in Ahome, Gladys Gastélum, has her first acid test: the rebellion of the workers of the municipal libraries. It is not known how far they can go, but library staff have already begun to express their dissatisfaction with the low salary they receive. It is 3 thousand pesos a fortnight when they see that others in the administration have a first world salary. The concern has already been raised with Gastélum, but she has not given them an answer.

The dissatisfaction of the residents of the south-eastern sector of the city due to the interruption of the drinking water service on Wednesday all afternoon-night without prior notice seems to be finally quelled by the general manager of Japama, Raúl Pérez Miranda, with the promise of a better service soon. And it is that he revealed that they will feel the change of the sectorization, in addition to the modernization works of the pumping equipment of the José Hernández Terán plant. The same was said by former mayor Guillermo “Billy” Chapman and the managers of the para-municipal that he had and that, by the way, one of them continued in this administration and is in that plant.

They say that the coordinator in the rural area of ​​the Ahome City Council, Armando Gastélum, is going a thousand miles an hour a few hours before the vote for the district councilors of Morena takes place. Even what he does outside of working hours. His assignment is to guide the leaders of the political structure of Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros not to vote for him in tomorrow’s elections. However, until now it is not known if he is redirecting support to a Vargaslanderist cabinet official or another from the same team, but he is not on the payroll. It is said that Gastelum has been careful about that.

Whether or not he is to blame, it seems that the mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, is going to pay for the decisions made by former mayor Nubia Ramos. And it is that the state coordinator of the Citizen Movement in Sinaloa, Sergio Torres, sued the Fortense City Council to force it to pay them the prerogatives that were withheld from the party in the years of 2018, 2019 and part of 2020. Torres claims 165 thousand pesos that for law belongs to them. It is the accumulated because month by month the former mayor Nubia Ramos did not want them or could not pay. Her argument was that there was no money from her, but neither she nor the aldermen lacked her pay and lived the good life.

By the way, it turned out what many said: that Leyva’s public warnings that he was going to see surprises in the criminal lawsuits filed by his administration against former officials of the previous Ramos administration were pure bravado. It already rained on that and let it be known nothing has happened. Neither the mayor nor anyone from his cabinet has come out to report the case. The most compelled is the prosecutor Mayra Osorio, who is the one who filed the criminal complaints, but she has remained silent. Some say that it seems that the case did not turn out as expected. Will be?