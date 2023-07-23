Between a rock and a hard place. Andrés Hurtado found himself in trouble after Laura Bozo demanded that he clarify the situation of his “marriages” with the singers Eva Ayllón and La India. “Who is your wife, India, Eva Ayllón or me?” Questioned the popular host.

Laura’s claim occurred before the start of the interview, leaving the popular “Chibolín” stunned. However, it would all be a joke that the “Lawyer for the poor” did to the controversial driver. “I promised to control myself. I’ll shut up now.” Laura mentioned between laughs.

As announced in the latest edition of the program ‘Because today is Saturday with Andrés’, Laura Bozzo made her return to Peruvian television in Andrés Hurtado’s space. The host arrived at the Pan American set accompanied by her daughter.

