The new chapter of the Mexican team is called Diego Cocca. The coach’s first test scratched the embarrassment by winning 0-2 with problems against Suriname, a country located in 139th place in the FIFA ranking. Mexico was far from being the protagonist on the pitch and the initiative came from the former Dutch colony in an official match of the Concacaf Nations League. If it hadn’t been for goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, El Tri would have written a very tormenting story in Paramaribo.

The Mexican team has been crying out for a renewal since 2019, when Tata Martino arrived, although the complete transition never took place. In response, El Tri was eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar, the biggest failure in 40 years. To iron out the rust in the national team, the directors of the Mexican clubs looked for an alternative, new airs, a new project. It took more than two months to choose a new coach. They promised that they would look for a Mexican coach who knew the environment, the players and the idiosyncrasies well. In the end, the owners preferred to give the baton to Argentine Diego Cocca, who managed to make Racing de Avellaneda and Atlas champions, a club with more than 70 years without winning a title.

The coach of Mexico, Diego Cocca, during a training session with the national team. Hector Vivas (Getty Images)

Cocca’s election, however, divided the owners of the 18 Mexican teams, to the point that the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation resigned from office. There was no consensus between them or union. Cocca’s debut, this Thursday, took place in Suriname, a colony until 1975. The strategist’s first lineup bet directly on the long-awaited changes: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna) was in goal. The defensive line was made up of the most striking youngsters available: Gerardo Arteaga (Genk) on the left side, Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca) on the right, Israel Reyes (América) and Johan Vásquez (Cremonese) as the center backs. In midfield he had Carlos Rodríguez and the Éricks: Guitérrez (PSV Eindhoven) and Sánchez (Pachuca). The wingers were intended for two boys who have lost spark like Roberto Alvarado (Chivas) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul). Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord) was chosen as a permanent striker, the player that Tata Martino scorned in his final list for the last World Cup.

Against Suriname, Mexico had a very bad time in the first half. The Mexicans played headless, without having a clarity of play and that left them defenseless on counterattacks. Acevedo had to save his team three times in the first half. El Tri had quite a few problems to be able to string together an effective series of passes. It wasn’t until the full hour of the game when the Mexicans freed themselves up a bit when they found a goal in a set piece play by defender Vásquez. That led the way. Or so it seemed. Giménez, the hope of the goal, missed a penalty in favor. Cocca’s team could not find spaces or aim. Near the end, Antuna’s cross was fortunate to find the leg of Surinamese Dion Malone, who scored an own goal. Little shine from Mexico.

Cocca has the task of rectifying the path of the Mexican team to find stability. The urgency is high because in 2026, Mexico together with the United States and Canada will organize the World Cup. It will be an opportunity, once again, for the Mexicans to give the stretch so desired by their fans.

