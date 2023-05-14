With a turnout of 42.33 percent and 55.60 percent respectively, Pieve di Teco and Triora already have the mayor. In both Municipalities, in fact, only one list was presented, and it was enough to reach 40 percent of the voters to arrive at the nominations. In Pieve Enrico Pira succeeds Alessandro Alessandri, with the Prima Pieve di Teco list, while in the land of witches, a second mandate for Massimo Di Fazio (in the photo), candidate of Triora Viva.