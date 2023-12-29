In tribute to the late Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
On December 16, 2023, the world was saddened by the passing of the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Arab world, and the countries of the entire world mourned him to their peoples. To God we belong and to Him we shall return. The late Emir was not an ordinary person in the course of Kuwait's modern history, as he was characterized by his wisdom and love for goodness in every step he took or action he took, and he played influential roles in the service of Kuwait since the stage before it completed the manifestations of its independence and sovereignty.
Sheikh Nawaf was present in Kuwaiti public affairs since the stage of completing independence on June 19, 1961, through its blessed renaissance and its path along the paths of comprehensive development, and ending with his assuming the reins of power as Emir of the State of Kuwait until the day of his death.
The late Emir of Kuwait was present and influential in every matter of the state and society. The brothers in Kuwait are proud enough that their late Emir, may God have mercy on him, was known in all circles as the Emir of humility and humanity.
Since he assumed the reins of leadership on September 29, 2020, he has followed the paths of his predecessors, the former honorable rulers of Kuwait, on a righteous approach centered on closeness to the people and dealing with them as the people of his household, and he is the head of the family responsible for them all. His concern is his concern and their joy is his joy, thus playing an active role in providing Decent living for all, in addition to achieving security, stability and peace for Kuwait and its people. These are facts that the people of Kuwait unanimously affirm and will continue to remember through the rich and fertile personal heritage the late Emir left for them, whether in words or in deeds. This is evident in their unified word on truth and their consensus on goodness, effort and giving in the service of Kuwait.
At the Gulf and Arab levels, the role of Prince Nawaf, may God have mercy on him, was a mediator who stood at the same distance from everyone, especially when controversial issues surfaced that required a mediator who would bring opinions and points of view closer together and remove the causes of discord and division.
At the Gulf level in particular, this moderate wisdom in bringing Gulf brothers together is an inherent part of the foreign policy of the State of Kuwait towards its brothers. The princes of Kuwait have imposed it since its inception, but the late Prince Nawaf embodied it in a modern spirit and increased its strength and solidity after he assumed the reins of power. As for the Emirates, the relationship between it and Kuwait is rooted long ago, beginning in the period in the history of the Arabian Gulf when Kuwait was linked to what was called at the time the Trucial Coast Emirates, with strong fraternal ties based on the bond of blood, language, the true Islamic religion that unites the entire nation, and Gulf-Arab history that is deeply rooted in humanity. The roots of time, and as an embodiment of all of this, the late Emir worked to strengthen those ties politically, economically, and culturally between the State of Kuwait and the State of the Emirates, in continuation of a long journey begun by his predecessors since the beginning of the 1950s during the era of the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. During that period, Kuwait began building monuments of science, sending teachers, and building schools and hospitals, for which the Kuwaiti government funded.
At the same time, the land of Kuwait received many people from the Emirates to work there or to study in its schools in the various pre-university stages, and then at Kuwait University, which was opened later and from which many leaders and cadres graduated who assumed administrative and professional responsibility at the beginning of the establishment of the federal state.
By the standards of that time, the Kuwaiti government allocated generous budgets to support the educational, health, social and service projects that it launched in support of the people of the Emirates. These blessed fraternal steps had a positive role in supporting the efforts of the Emirati leaders to rejuvenate the country and helped the citizens to withstand the beginnings of the development movement whose signs were looming on the horizon. Despite the scarcity of resources and income. With the passing of Sheikh Nawaf, the Arab and Islamic nations lost a prominent leader and a distinguished personality, and the Gulf peoples lost a distinguished leader among their leaders. Let us all pray for mercy and forgiveness for him and that the Creator, the Almighty, grant him the highest paradise in the gardens of eternity. Let us condole our people in Kuwait for this great loss and pray for them patience and solace. A noble ruler’s family and people hold a special place in their hearts.
*Emirati writer
#tribute #late #Emir #Nawaf #AlAhmad #AlSabah
Leave a Reply